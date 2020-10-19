Audio: KAPPA Ethanol crop progress report for the week of October 19

Fall row crop harvest continues at break neck speed across the country. Corn and soybean harvest if continued uninterrupted could have most farmers done by thanksgiving. However the quick harvest pace is a double edge sword as the dry conditions making it possible are also continuing to dry up available soil moisture, and grass quality in pastures.

In a break down of the NASS crop progress report for the week of October 19 the national corn harvest is now 60% complete. Up 19% from the prior week. Meaning if that pace continues corn harvest could be at 98%-99% in two weeks. In the state break down most states are over the half way mark for corn harvest. Iowa has harvested 65% of their corn crop. A far cry from the 13% they had harvested this time last year. Kansas has harvested 76% of their corn crop and Nebraska has harvested 58% of it’s corn crop.

While most other fall crops have concluded their weekly condition rating corn is still receiving a rating. Nationwide the corn crop is rated 61% good to excellent. That is unchanged week to week. Nebraska corn fell 4% to 59% good to excellent. Kansas corn remained unchanged week to week at 59% good to excellent. Iowa gained 3% to 47% good to excellent, but Illinois cancelled those gains out dropping 3% to 65% good to excellent.

Soybean harvest is about 15% ahead of corn harvest now 75% complete across the country. Iowa (90%) and Nebraska (92%) are just behind the state with the most soybean harvest complete. Louisiana at 93%. Kansas is further behind these other states at 64% complete, but was able to gain 24% harvest completion week to week.

Given it’s strong cash market sorghum harvest has really kicked into gear with 63% of the nations sorghum crop in the bin. That is 12% ahead of the five year average. Nebraska has harvested 60% of it’s sorghum crop, up from 31% last week. Kansas has harvested 49% of the state’s sorghum crop, up from last week’s 30%.

Soybeans and sorghum no longer have a weekly rating from NASS.

Winter wheat seeding continues to push on and is almost done. Nationwide 77% of the winter wheat has been seeded. With states across the great plains essentially done. Kansas is 84% planted, Colorado 98%, Nebraska 72% and South Dakota at 71% planted. All of these are within a few points of their five year average.

Despite the dry most states are seeing strong emergence of the winter wheat. 51% of the national crop has emerged. 71% of the South Dakota crop has emerged. 61% of the Kansas winter wheat crop has emerged. 68% of the Colorado winter wheat crop has emerged and 72% of the Nebraska winter wheat crop has emerged.

The final pages of the report really detail how short moisture is becoming across much of the country. Pasture and range condition in Kansas fell 5% to 27% good, 0% excellent. Nebraska pasture fell 21% to just 15% good, 0% excellent.

Topsoil moisture fell 7% in both Kansas (21%) and Nebraska (20%) adequate to surplus. Subsoil moisture than fell 8% in both Kansas and Nebraska, to 31% and 28% adequate to surplus.

You can read the full report here:

https://downloads.usda.library.cornell.edu/usda-esmis/files/8336h188j/ww72c218f/4q77gg25f/prog4320.pdf

Clay Patton has the audio recap of the report here: