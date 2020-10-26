Audio: KAPPA Ethanol crop progress report for the week of October 26

As the calendar rolls into the last week of October the NASS crop progress report is quickly dwindling down to the final pages. The October 26th report shows fall row crop harvest is quickly nearing the finish line, soil moisture continues to be extremely dry, and winter wheat receives it’s first condition rating.

Corn harvest is almost three quarters complete across the country at 72%. That is a 12% increase week to week and 16% ahead of the five year average. In the state break down Kansas is 85% complete, Iowa is 78% complete, and Nebraska is 76% complete. Of those three states Nebraska saw the largest weekly increase is 18%.

Soybean harvest across the country increased another 8% week to week now to 83% complete. That is up 10% from the five year average. Iowa is 94% complete with soybean harvest. Nebraska is 97% complete and Kansas is 78% complete with soybean harvest.

Sorghum harvest is trying to catch up to corn and soybean harvest now 74% complete across the country. Nebraska sorghum harvested increased 21% week to week to 82% complete. That is 31% ahead of the five year average. Kansas sorghum harvest is up 15% week to week to 64% complete.

From fall harvest to looking at the first 2021 crop winter wheat planting is now 85% complete across the country. That is 5% ahead of the five year average. Nebraska (98%), Kansas (92%) and Colorado (99%) are all essentially complete with winter wheat plantings. Those are all on pace or ahead of their respective five year average.

Winter wheat continues to emerge for most states ahead of the 5 year average pace. Nationwide 62% of the winter wheat has emerged. Northern plains states could see some wheat go into dormancy with a deep cold front move across the region. Nebraska has seen 84% of the states winter wheat emerge. Kansas has seen 70% of the states winter wheat emerge. Colorado has seen 78% of the winter wheat emerge. Nebraska (-5%) is the only state behind it’s five year average.

The first condition rating of the 2021 winter wheat crop is a stark contrast from 2020. The national winter wheat condition is rated 41% good to excellent. That compares to last year’s 66% good to excellent. Nebraska winter wheat is rated 43% good to excellent. Kansas winter wheat is rated 29% good to excellent. Colorado winter wheat is rated 24% good to excellent.

Pasture and range condition continues to be short with Nebraska range rated 33% good to excellent. Kansas pasture and range is rated 27% good to excellent. One state really stands out in the pasture and range condition and it’s one most may not think of first off. Maine’s pasture and range condition is now rated 100% poor to very poor.

Topsoil moisture continues to be in short supply with Kansas rated 23% adequate and Nebraska at 27% adequate. Wyoming topsoil is rated 78% short to very short. Subsoil moisture in Kansas is rated 30% adequate, In Nebraska 31% adequate to surplus, and Wyoming 87% short and very short.

See the complete report here:

https://downloads.usda.library.cornell.edu/usda-esmis/files/8336h188j/9880wg266/cz30qh965/prog4420.pdf

Clay Patton breaks down the report here: