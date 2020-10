National Farmers Day was celebrated on Monday, Oct. 12, and we celebrated by looking back at a farmer-inventor, Frank Zybach, who changed the midwest landscape with center-pivot irrigation.

Zybach, a native of Columbus, Neb., will be among the 2020 inductees to the National Inventors Hall of Fame. Rini Pivah, executive vice president of the National Inventors Hall of Fame,

