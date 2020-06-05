(Audio) Nebraska Extension roundtable discussion on reopening offices, county fairs

Nebraska Extension is working to ensure 4-H members across the state have the opportunity to showcase their hard work come county fair time this summer.

Extension staff have been issues guidance as to how and when they can return to their offices. Extension staff is working with county fair boards and agricultural societies to determine what their county fairs will look like – or whether to have them at all – as the state responds to COVID-19.

“We are absolutely committed to making sure all youth who take part in 4-H across Nebraska have the opportunity to exhibit their hard work at a fair,” said Chuck Hibberd, dean and director of Nebraska Extension. “We are equally committed to protecting the health and safety of our youth, volunteers, judges and spectators.

On this special edition of KRVN This Evening, Bryce Doeschot visits with three Extension and 4-H leaders about reopening and changes made to county fairs to fall within health department guidelines.

Guests include: