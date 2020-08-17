AUDIO: Nebraska Extension still set to host virtual field days

The Coivd-19 pandemic is not stopping Nebraska Extension from moving with field days. However there will be one big difference from years past: 2020 will be hosted entirely online in a virtual setting.

Chuck Burr, Crops and Water Extension Educator, said if people try and show up in person, there will be no tables, chairs or donuts. Burr is helping lead the UNL West Central Research, Extension and Education Centers Water and Crops Field Day August 27. The topic for 2020 is “Using Precision Technology to Improve Profitability.”

In an exclusive interview with the Rural Radio Network, Burr discussed the speakers and specific areas that will be covered in the meeting.

The technology keynote speaker is Michael Horsch of Horsch Equipment in Germany. Burr relayed that Horsch has been incorporating the latest technology into all of the equipment they produce since the 1980s.

For farmers and others interested in the virtual field day, Burr said there is built-in question and answer time for each session and it’s actually longer than most field days given the virtual setting.

Registration for the, Using Precision Technology to Improve Profitability, is available at https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/westcentral/2020-virtual-water-and-crops-field-day/.

Listen to the full interview with Chuck Burr here: