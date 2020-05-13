(AUDIO) Pesticide Container Recycling Continues in 2020

The Nebraska Pesticide Container Recycling Program will continue in 2020 for its 29th year.

Nebraska Extension Assistant Greg Puckett said over 67,000 pounds of plastic pesticide containers were recycled in Nebraska in 2019.

As of May 13, the recycling sites are in West Point, Broken Bow, Gretna and North Platte. Puckett said his team is trying to add more sites to the list.

Listen to Greg Puckett’s conversation with the Rural Radio Network.

From Nebraska Extension:

General

The ACRC recycles plastic containers made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE) only. HDPE containers are marked with the plastic resin code #2.

Accepted

Pesticide, crop oil, adjuvant, and surfactant containers (1.0 or 2.5 gallons)

Crop protection chemical drums (15, 30, 55 gallons)

Crop oil, adjuvant, and surfactant drums

Stained, but clean, containers/drums

NOT Accepted

Un-rinsed containers/drums

Crushed containers/drums

Containers that held products (including pesticides) labeled for consumer use in households, lawns and gardens, and swimming pools

Mini-bulk bins, intermediate bulk containers (IBC), saddle tanks, and nurse tanks

Containers/drums with external pesticide residue that can be rubbed off by a protectively-gloved hand

1.0- and 2.5-Gallon Container Requirements

Remove label booklets, plastic shrink-wrap labels, and caps; dispose of as solid waste. Be sure to rinse caps before disposing of them

A single layer of glued-on paper labels may remain on the container

Bags of containers must be stored to avoid exposure to the elements

Do not bale or crush containers

15-, 30-, and 55-Gallon Drum Requirements