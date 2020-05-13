(AUDIO) Pesticide Container Recycling Continues in 2020

The Nebraska Pesticide Container Recycling Program will continue in 2020 for its 29th year.
Nebraska Extension Assistant Greg Puckett said over 67,000 pounds of plastic pesticide containers were recycled in Nebraska in 2019.
As of May 13, the recycling sites are in West Point, Broken Bow, Gretna and North Platte. Puckett said his team is trying to add more sites to the list.
Listen to Greg Puckett’s conversation with the Rural Radio Network.
From Nebraska Extension:
Requirements for a Container/Drum to be Recycled
General
The ACRC recycles plastic containers made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE) only. HDPE containers are marked with the plastic resin code #2.
Accepted
- Pesticide, crop oil, adjuvant, and surfactant containers (1.0 or 2.5 gallons)
- Crop protection chemical drums (15, 30, 55 gallons)
- Crop oil, adjuvant, and surfactant drums
- Stained, but clean, containers/drums
NOT Accepted
- Un-rinsed containers/drums
- Crushed containers/drums
- Containers that held products (including pesticides) labeled for consumer use in households, lawns and gardens, and swimming pools
- Mini-bulk bins, intermediate bulk containers (IBC), saddle tanks, and nurse tanks
- Containers/drums with external pesticide residue that can be rubbed off by a protectively-gloved hand
1.0- and 2.5-Gallon Container Requirements
- Remove label booklets, plastic shrink-wrap labels, and caps; dispose of as solid waste. Be sure to rinse caps before disposing of them
- A single layer of glued-on paper labels may remain on the container
- Bags of containers must be stored to avoid exposure to the elements
- Do not bale or crush containers
15-, 30-, and 55-Gallon Drum Requirements
- Do not cut drums open
- Drums can be stored outside, but should be stacked on their sides to prevent rain from entering the bung hole
- Drums are collected at the end of the season