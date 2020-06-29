(Audio) Registration open for virtual youth crop scouting competition

Registration is now open for the 6th annual virtual Crop Scouting Competition for Nebraska youth that will be held on July 28, 2020.

The virtual competition will feature field stations via zoom, including stations for corn and soybean diseases, insects, growth staging, weed ID, and more.

In addition, there are two new opportunities for youth this year. First, Nebraska Extension will send a free package of study materials to each team. Second, they’re also providing “office hours with an agronomist,” where extension agronomists and specialists will share scouting information and answer questions.

Teams should be composed of three to five students. Cash prizes are available for the top three teams. First place will receive $500, second place will receive $250, and third place will receive $100.

Youth in 4-H or FFA who have completed 5-12th grades are eligible to register.

The registration deadline is July 12, 2020. Official contest rules and registration information are available at www.cropwatch.unl.edu/cropscoutingcompetition.

The 2020 competition is sponsored by the Nebraska Independent Crop Consultant Association.

Nebraska Extension Educator Brandy VanDeWalle discusses the 2020 Crop Scouting Competition.