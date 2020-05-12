class="post-template-default single single-post postid-461118 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

AUDIO: Safe Handling for Storing and Preparing Large Meat Purchases

BY Shalee Peters | May 12, 2020
Home News UNL
AUDIO: Safe Handling for Storing and Preparing Large Meat Purchases

Grocery stores are starting to limit purchases of meat because of issues caused by meatpacking plant closures. With that, many consumers are making larger purchases of meat or have turned to their local butchers or producers to fill their freezers.

Whether it’s for the first time or just the next time, safe handling practices are important when it comes to storing and preparing frozen meat. Nebraska Extension Educator in Food Nutrition and Health for Hall County, Cami Wells, discusses some of these practices for those who are new to this kind of buying or reminders for those who continue to.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: