BY Chabella Guzman | August 6, 2020
Audio: Scotts Bluff County: Overall County Meat Market goat
Jaden Allen, right, leads his goat out of the show ring. KNEB/RRN/Guzman

The Scotts Bluff County Fair saw Jaden Allen take home grand champion and reserve champion in the overall county meat market goat in both 4-H and FFA on July 30.

Listen to hear the full interview here:

 

