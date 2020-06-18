Audio: Swift Trading On The Cattle Market

The cattle market has experienced two unprecedented black swan events since late 2019.

The first being the Tyson packing plant fire in Kansas, and the second being a global pandemic that disrupted almost all segments of the beef supply chain. Halfway through 2020, the supply chain is starting to get back to pre-covid 19 production levels.

One of the big questions is how backed up is the fed cattle supply? Chris Swift of Swift Trading in Nashville tackles that question and also explores how this could impact the marketing of feeder cattle.

The demand side of the beef was also disrupted with the pandemic and food service is still far from recovered. Swift highlights why it’s important for food service to get back open and serving beef.

Finally Swift looks at the upcoming June cattle on feed report and what optimism there is to look forward to in the cattle market cycle.

Listen to Chris Swift’s interview here.