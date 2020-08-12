AUDIO: The Fontanelle Final Bell Wednesday with Arlan Suderman of StoneX

Arlan Suderman Chief Economist with Stone X joins the Fontanelle Final Bell midweek following a big day of data. At the top of the data pile was the August WASDE report, which to some surprise corn and soybeans were able to make gains following the report. Suderman recaps the data and why the trade may now be moving on from a supply story to a demand story. Suderman is key to point out though that USDA may be getting a little too generous with their export and feed use projections for corn.

Suderman in the first segment also addresses the derecho wind event that caused damage to as much as ten million acres of crops in Iowa. Suderman’s estimates on the potential yield loss from the storm are wide and have carried a lot of criticism and support on social media.

The final portion of the Fontanelle Final Bell focuses on China and what it means for US exports that China is currently driving a hard line story of self sufficiency.