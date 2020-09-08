AUDIO Tuesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Sam Hudson of Cornbelt Marketing

Sam Hudson with Cornbelt Marketing joins the Fontanelle Final Bell as the markets get back to work after the Labor Day holiday. In the grains they essentially picked up where they left off last week. Soybeans notched their 11th consecutive higher close. The rally partially driven by strong Chinese demand. However Hudson is cautious to ride the Chinese demand bull to far because China has spoken for a lot of grain, but has not taken a lot of delivery yet.

Hudson also covers how the current moisture and cool temperatures could impact markets. Overall he expects the impact to be negligible as the moisture may be a little to late and frosty temperatures not too damaging.

Catch the full episode here: