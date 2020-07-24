August to Feature Kansas Corn’s Listening Tour Plus Soil Health Field Day

Kansas corn farmers are encouraged to sign up for one of six Kansas Corn Listening Tour dinners being held in August. In addition, Kansas Corn is sponsoring a Soil Health Partnership Field Day on Aug. 18 at Spring Hill.

This is the fifth year for the popular Kansas Corn Listening Tour that brings corn farmers and industry partners together with Kansas Corn leaders and staff to discuss issues surrounding corn and agriculture. The Summer Listening Tour dinners are hosted by the Kansas Corn Growers Association (KCGA) and the Kansas Corn Commission (KCC). Each two-hour event includes a dinner and drinks, discussion and updates on association and commission activities. Each dinner meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.

“A key focus at each stop is to get feedback on Kansas Corn programs and listen to attendees’ ideas, questions and concerns. The feedback we receive at these and other Kansas Corn events guide our efforts through the year,” Kansas Corn’s Director of Industry Relations Stacy Mayo-Martinez said.

Kansas Corn Listening Tour Dates and locations:

(Registration begins at 5:30 p.m.; meeting from 6-8 p.m.)

Northeast Kansas: Aug. 5, Topeka

North Central Kansas: Aug. 6, Clay Center

Southeast Kansas: Aug. 10, Humboldt

South Central Kansas: Aug. 11, Hutchinson

Southwest Kansas: Aug. 12, Montezuma

Northwest Kansas: Aug. 13, Rexford

Because of possible restrictions due to COVID-19, all attendees must register in advance to attend to help Kansas Corn comply with all current health directives. This will allow Kansas Corn to provide adequate spacing, supplies and meal counts. To register, visit kscorn.com/tour or call the Kansas Corn office at 785-410-5009.

Soil Health Partnership Field Day Set for Aug. 18

The Soil Health Partnership (SHP) Field Day will be held at Aug. 18 at Guetterman Brothers Family Farms, 14633 W. 239th St., Spring Hill. Two sessions will be offered: a morning session beginning at 8 a.m. and an evening session beginning at 5:30 p.m. Topics include: Soil Health Partnership Cover Crop Report; On-Farm Soil Health Data; Nutrient Management for Healthy Soils, and Cover Crop Garden and Root Structure Demo. Attendees must register on-line to attend to help comply with health directives for COVID-19. To register, visit kscorn.com/fieldday.

Kansas Corn will comply with local health directives and will supply masks and hand sanitizer at each event. All events can be found at https://kscorn.com/events/