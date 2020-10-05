Award program aims to keep agricultural education teachers in Nebraska

The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation awarded 18 teachers with funds in support of agricultural education and FFA programs in Nebraska.

“All 18 teachers have a passion for teaching agriculture in Nebraska,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. “We are very proud to support the future of Nebraska agriculture. Our investment has a great return as the number of schools that offer agricultural education and FFA in Nebraska grows each year,” she continued.

Recipients are all agricultural education teachers in their first through fifth year of teaching. Teachers are eligible for increasing awards each year. As the teachers’ impact grows in the classroom, in their FFA chapters, and in their communities each year, the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation aims to recognize and support their efforts.

The 18 recipients of the scholarships are Katie Arp, Bishop Neumann High School;