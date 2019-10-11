Awards aim to keep ag education teachers in Nebraska

Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation awarded 10 teachers with funds in support of ag ed and FFA programs.

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation awarded 10 teachers with funds in support of agricultural education and FFA programs in Nebraska.

“All 10 teachers are committed to making a difference in rural Nebraska,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. “We’re proud to support this year’s winners and their contributions to their classrooms and communities.”

Recipients are all agricultural education teachers in their first through fifth year of teaching. Teachers are eligible for increasing awards each year. As the teachers’ impact grows in the classroom, in their FFA chapters, and in their communities each year, the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation aims to recognize and support their efforts.

The 10 recipients of the scholarships are: