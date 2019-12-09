Beef specialist receives UW Extension’s top honor

Helping with one of the livestock industry’s most critical programs and his outreach efforts on behalf of 4-H are some of the reasons a beef specialist has received the University of Wyoming Extension’s top honor.

Steve Paisley, director of the James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center near Lingle, received the Jim DeBree Award during the organization’s annual training conference in Laramie in November.

Paisley leads state-wide efforts with extension educators to conduct beef quality assurance (BQA) training for producers. Beef quality assurance is one of the most critical and rewarding programs fostered by the livestock industry in recent years, said Jim Magagna, Wyoming Stock Growers Association (WSGA) executive vice president.

Paisley is a recognized leader in BQA training in Wyoming and at the national level, said Magana in his nomination letter, and has provided BQA training at WSGA conventions and will again this month.

Paisley joined UW Extension in 2001. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at UW and his Ph.D. from Oklahoma State University. He is an associate professor in the Department of Animal Science in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Paisley’s research focuses on management of the young beef female and includes heifer development and selection as well as economical and practical management and feeding programs. He has guided numerous graduate students and teaches academic courses at UW.

His ability to listen, to take direct input from others is a key characteristic of Paisley, said extension educator Scott Cotton in his nomination letter. Cotton is based in the Natrona County extension office.

“His outreach efforts with 4-H programs exceeds those done by other beef specialists in the U.S. with literally thousands of 4-H and FFA members learning from him first-hand,” said Cotton.

Paisley also has conducted hundreds – if not thousands – of ultrasounds on 4-H swine, sheep and cattle. Paisley “Has contributed greatly to Natrona County 4-H programs as well as many others across the state of Wyoming,” said Joddee Jacobsen, Natrona County 4-H educator in her nomination.

Paisley also co-leads the annual Range Beef Cow Symposium every other year (an effort between universities in Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and UW).

He has assumed extension’s role in collaborating with the WSGA to organize and identify speakers for the association’s Progressive Rancher Forum, which provides a series of concurrent educational sessions on topics important to cattle producers.

Magagna said Paisley has demonstrated leadership in Wyoming’s cattle industry by serving as regional vice president of WSGA for the past three years.

“The Wyoming cattle industry is clearly stronger because of the dedication of Dr. Steve Paisley,” said Magagna.

The Jim DeBree Award is named in honor of the retired Wyoming extension administrator and given to those who demonstrate a high level of professionalism, performance and leadership within their program areas and communities.