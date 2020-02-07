Blue Corduroy, Green Tractors – Friday Five (Feb. 7, 2020)

From blue corduroy to green tractors, Friday Five recaps this week’s agriculture news.
February is Nebraska 4-H Month, so they’re asking you to share your 4-H experiences!
Share your story on social media with a photo or video, and be sure to tag @Nebraska4H and #NE4H. You can also host a Nebraska 4-H Instagram Takeover!
PLUS throughout February, FFA chapters can apply for the 2020-21 Turn the Bag Blue & Gold program, sponsored by Mycogen Seeds.
Watch Friday Five to learn more!
STORIES:
5) FFA: Turn the Bags Blue & Gold
4) Funding for NE-WY Collapse
3) February is Nebraska 4-H Month
2) Nebraska John Deere Dealers Merge
1) NCBA Annual Convention