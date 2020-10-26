Bousquet selected as director of AFAN livestock development

The Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska (AFAN) has hired a familiar face in the Nebraska agriculture industry as the next director of livestock development.

Kris Bousquet joins AFAN following his role as Farmer Relations Manager in Nebraska for Midwest Dairy and the Executive Director of Nebraska State Dairy Association (NSDA).

Bousquet will continue as the Executive Director with NSDA as he transitions into his new role with AFAN.

“I am very excited to have Kris join our team,” said AFAN Executive Director Steve Martin. “His skills, experience and network will be tremendous assets to help expand AFAN’s reach in working with producers and other partners to grow the livestock industry in Nebraska.”

Bousquet’s responsibilities at AFAN include taking the lead in building relationships with our partners, working one-on-one with producers interested in adding or expanding livestock operations, and work to expand opportunities that add value to our grain commodities and livestock species throughout Nebraska.

Bousquet was born and raised on a dairy, diversified row crop, and beef farm in South Sioux City, Nebraska. He has also been active in the Nebraska Air National Guard since 2009 where he currently holds the rank of Technical Sergeant and works as an aircraft mechanic.

AFAN is a non-profit organization formed by leading agricultural membership groups in Nebraska to encourage the development of environmentally responsible and economically viable livestock production in the state.