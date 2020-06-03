Brazil meatpackers now struggling with Coronavirus

Brazil, the world’s biggest beef and chicken exporter and the fourth-largest pork exporter, is now struggling with coronavirus in its meatpacking industry.

Over 25% of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil’s state of Rio Grande do Sul are among workers in meat plants. Meatpackers in the state employ 50,000 people.

A statement from Brazil’s labor prosecutor says an estimated 2,399 employees from 24 slaughterhouses in 18 municipalities of the state are now confirmed.

Two of Brazil’s largest meatpackers own plants in Rio Grande do Sul and both of them had to temporarily close their units due to outbreaks of coronavirus.