Busy as a Bee | Friday Five | June 5, 2020

BY RRN Staff | June 5, 2020
It’s National Pollinator Month and we’re here to tell you what the “buzz” is all about!

 

  • Honey bees contribute nearly $20 billion to the value of U.S. crop production.
  • The Cornhusker State is home to about 700 beekeepers, operating about 115,000 colonies of bees.
  • A typical beehive can produce anywhere from 30 to 100 pounds of honey a year.

 

Friday Five was filmed at Honey Bee World, Inc. near Bennett, Nebraska.

STORIES:
5) Role of Pollinators in Agriculture
4) Challenges Facing Pollinators
3) Million Pollinator Garden Challenge
2) Sweet as Honey
1) Nebraska’s Buzzin’ Bee Industry

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
