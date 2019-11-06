Calving Schools offered to assist area beef producers

K-State plans seven events through January

MANHATTAN, Kan. — In anticipation of calving season, Kansas State University faculty and staff are planning a series of events from November through January to help boost producers’ chances of a successful year.

There is no cost to attend the calving schools, but interested persons are asked to pre-register by contacting the local site. Each workshop is hosted by faculty from K-State’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry, and K-State Research and Extension.

The program will outline overall calving management that includes stages of the normal calving process and tips to handle difficult calving situations. K-State Research and Extension beef veterinarian A.J. Tarpoff said the event will increase knowledge, practical skills and the number of live calves born.

“Our goal is for producers to leave better prepared for calving season,” Tarpoff said. “We will discuss timelines on when to examine cows for calving problems, and when to call your vet for help if things are not going well. It’s an excellent program regardless of experience level.”

Presenters will also demonstrate proper use of calving equipment on a life-size cow and calf model. Several of the meetings will cover such topics such body condition scoring cows, colostrum management and animal health product storage and handling.

The schedule includes:

• Tuesday, Nov. 19, 5:30 p.m., Morris County Fairgrounds Community Building, Council Grove, Kansas; RSVP to Flint Hills Extension District at 785-767-5136, or email Shannon Ney at spn@ksu.edu

• Tuesday, Dec. 10, evening, Alfalfa County Fairgrounds, Cherokee, Oklahoma; RSVP to Barber County Extension Office at 620-886-3971, or email Justin Goodno at jgoodno@ksu.edu

• Thursday, Jan. 9, evening, Edwards County Fair Building, Kinsley, Kansas; RSVP to Edwards County Extension Office at 620-659-2149, or email Martin Gleason at mgleason@ksu.edu

• Tuesday, Jan. 14, evening, Franklin County Fairgrounds, Celebration Hall, Ottawa, Kansas; RSVP to Marais des Cygnes District Extension Office at 913-294-4306, or email Katelyn Barthol at kbarth25@k-state.edu

• Thursday, Jan. 16, midday, Lane County Fair Building, Dighton, Kansas; RSVP to Walnut Creek District Extension Office at 785-222-2710, or email Jared Petersilie at jaredp11@ksu.edu

• Thursday, Jan. 16, Trego County Fairgrounds, Commercial Building, Wakeeney, Kansas; RSVP to Golden Prairie District Extension Office at 785-743-6361, or email Clint Bain at bainc@ksu.edu

• Thursday, Jan. 23, KSU Polytechnic College Center, Salina, Kansas; RSVP to Central Kansas District Extension Office at 785-309-5850, or email Cade Rensink at crensink@ksu.edu

More information about the calving schools is available at KSUBeef.org.