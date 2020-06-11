CASNR announces Change Maker scholarship recipients

Eight full-tuition scholarships have been awarded to UNL’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources students for the 2020-21 academic year. The scholarships were announced June 1 as a part of the CASNR Change Maker Competition.

The competition ran April 20 through May 15 and included videos submitted by more than 50 students pitching their ideas to address challenges facing the global society.

Winners were chosen by a committee comprised of Emeriti faculty, CASNR faculty, staff and students and include the following:

Caleb Durheim, agricultural economics; Sunbury, Ohio

Brett Gerdes, agronomy; Auburn, Neb.

Elizabeth Karnopp, biochemistry; Oakland, Neb.

Kaitlyn Lee, forensic science; Mansfield, Texas

Alex Lautenschlager, fisheries and wildlife; Lincoln, Neb.

Aliyah Muniz, forensic science; Papillion, Neb.

Cole Simmons, biochemistry; Parkville, Mo.

Lydia Storm, forensic science; Lawrence, Kan.

“CASNR is blown away by the innovation and creativity all applicants have shown us during the competition. These students are enthusiastic about making a change and dedicated to their education. We are extremely excited for them to make their big ideas a reality in our college,” said CASNR Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss.

The students will also have a chance to win an additional $1,000 textbook scholarship if their video is chosen for the People’s Choice Award which is being given to the person whose video receives the most likes and reactions on CASNR’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/unlcasnr.