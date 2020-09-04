class="post-template-default single single-post postid-483176 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Cattle Call looks at early cash trade & could that be an oversold market?

BY Susan Littlefield | September 4, 2020
  • Weakness in the cash
  • Weakness in the box beef
  • Boxes can go down a long way and the packer still make money
  • Cattle bought cheaper on Monday…Wednesday though turned into a wild ride
  • Is this market oversold?
  •  Grain prices should producers be locking in purchases
  • Show list this week around cattle country
  •  Are we getting caught up?
  • Feeder cattle starting to break

