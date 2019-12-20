Cattle on Feed Report Shows Big Placements *AUDIO*

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 12.0 million head on Dec. 1, 2019. The inventory was 2% above Dec. 1, 2018, USDA NASS reported on Friday.

Placements in feedlots during November totaled 2.09 million head, 5% above 2018. Net placements were 2.03 million head. During November, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 620,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 500,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 423,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 310,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 130,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 110,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during November totaled 1.81 million head, 3% below 2018.

Other disappearance totaled 65,000 head during November, 19% below 2018.

