Celebrating Spring with American Lamb

While springtime celebrations will feel different this year, the American Lamb Board is working to ensure consumers maintain their Spring holiday traditions with American Lamb, despite the challenging circumstances. We are thankful to have a variety of incredible partners. From our suppliers and retailers who have worked hard to have a variety of American Lamb cuts stocked for Easter and Passover to food bloggers and social media influences sharing recipes across social media, to chefs across the country featuring American lamb on holiday take-out menus, the folks we work with are passionate about promoting American Lamb in a way that resonates deeply with our consumers.
The past few weeks leading up to Easter and Passover, ALB has generated a variety of incredible spring recipes that are being shared with consumers through our blogger partnerships, and we’re thrilled to share them with you! From traditional holiday leg roasts to show stopping racks to comfort dishes consumers are craving right now like pasta, soups and nachos, our new recipes cover all the bases.
Happy Holidays from the American Lamb Board. Stay safe and healthy and celebrate spring with American Lamb.
Rack of Lamb With Herb Crust
By Platings and Pairings
The BEST Smoked Leg of Lamb
By Oh So Delicioso
Roasted Leg of Lamb with Apricot Chutney
By The Original Dish
Ground Lamb and Vegetable Frittata
By Climbing Grier Mountain
Family entertaining post with rack
BY Rustic Joyful Food
Greek-Style Butterflied Leg of Lamb with Feta Sauce
By The Mom 100
Brothy Leek, Lamb and Cabbage Soup
By Feasting At Home
Red Wine Braised Lamb Shanks
By Blue Bowl
Spring Lamb Pasta with Peas and Greens
By Cooking With Cocktail Rings
Spring Lamb Nachos
By Running to the Kitchen