Celebrating Spring with American Lamb

While springtime celebrations will feel different this year, the American Lamb Board is working to ensure consumers maintain their Spring holiday traditions with American Lamb, despite the challenging circumstances. We are thankful to have a variety of incredible partners. From our suppliers and retailers who have worked hard to have a variety of American Lamb cuts stocked for Easter and Passover to food bloggers and social media influences sharing recipes across social media, to chefs across the country featuring American lamb on holiday take-out menus, the folks we work with are passionate about promoting American Lamb in a way that resonates deeply with our consumers.

The past few weeks leading up to Easter and Passover, ALB has generated a variety of incredible spring recipes that are being shared with consumers through our blogger partnerships, and we’re thrilled to share them with you! From traditional holiday leg roasts to show stopping racks to comfort dishes consumers are craving right now like pasta, soups and nachos, our new recipes cover all the bases.

Happy Holidays from the American Lamb Board. Stay safe and healthy and celebrate spring with American Lamb.

Rack of Lamb With Herb Crust

By Platings and Pairings By Platings and Pairings

The BEST Smoked Leg of Lamb

By Oh So Delicioso By Oh So Delicioso

Roasted Leg of Lamb with Apricot Chutney

By The Original Dish By The Original Dish

Ground Lamb and Vegetable Frittata

By Climbing Grier Mountain By Climbing Grier Mountain

Family entertaining post with rack

BY Rustic Joyful Food BY Rustic Joyful Food

Greek-Style Butterflied Leg of Lamb with Feta Sauce

By The Mom 100 By The Mom 100

Brothy Leek, Lamb and Cabbage Soup

By Feasting At Home By Feasting At Home

Red Wine Braised Lamb Shanks

By Blue Bowl By Blue Bowl

Spring Lamb Pasta with Peas and Greens

By Cooking With Cocktail Rings By Cooking With Cocktail Rings