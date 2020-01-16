China welcomes US deal, says ‘core concerns’ must be met

China has welcomed an interim trade deal with Washington and said the two sides need to address each other’s “core concerns.”

A foreign ministry spokesman said Thursday that the “Phase 1” agreement shows Beijing and Washington “can find appropriate and effective solutions to relevant issues through dialogue.”

China agreed to buy more American farm exports and Washington dropped plans for additional tariff hikes on Chinese goods. Beijing still wants earlier punitive tariffs to be lifted, which the agreement fails to do.

Asian financial markets were mixed amid questions about how China can carry out promises to buy billions of dollars of U.S. soybeans, gas and other exports.