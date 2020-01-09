class="post-template-default single single-post postid-432248 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

China’s economy czar going to Washington to sign trade deal

BY AP | January 9, 2020
China’s government says its economy czar will go to Washington next week for the signing of an interim trade deal.

The Commerce Ministry announcement was the first official confirmation of expectations Vice Premier Liu He would attend the signing. The ministry said Liu would be in Washington from Monday to Wednesday. Under the “Phase 1” deal, China agreed to buy more American farm exports and Washington postponed additional planned tariff hikes on Chinese imports.

The two sides have yet to release details.

