Citizen Scientists Encouraged to Take Landscape Photos Feb. 15-17

What colors make up your winter landscapes – shades of brown, green or gray? If out and about Presidents Day weekend, Feb. 15-17, consider taking photos to be part of the Visual Drought Atlas of the United States.

These photos will show how landscapes look at different times of year in dry, wet and normal conditions. This can serve many purposes, including helping assess drought conditions.

The Visual Drought Atlas at the National Drought Mitigation Center builds on photos collected via the Field Photos project, conducted by the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network and the South Central Impacts Planning Program. Although photos can be submitted any time, collecting photos over key holiday weekends — Presidents Day, Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day — provides some consistency to the atlas.

“Citizen scientists can help collect a lot more data — landscape photos, in this case — than we could come up with on our own,” said Kelly Helm Smith, assistant director of the drought center. “The Visual Drought Atlas will create a shared understanding of different landscapes, and how places do and don’t change over time. We also want a record of what different places look like in wet, dry and normal years.”

Visit https://go.unl.edu/photoatlas to upload up to five photos. Here are some tips for submitting them: