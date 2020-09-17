class="post-template-default single single-post postid-485702 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular mprm_ie_browser wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Colorado workers protest COVID-19 fine issued to meat plant

BY AP | September 17, 2020
A union representing workers at a Colorado meatpacking plant where six workers died of the coronavirus and hundreds more were infected is claiming a fine issued to the company is too low.

The union staged a protest Wednesday afternoon and says that federal officials should have fined the JBS USA-owned plant in Greeley more for alleged failure to provide safe working conditions. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined the company $15,615 fine on Sept. 11.

While the United Food and Commercial Workers Union labeled the fine as insulting and ineffectual, the company called it unwarranted.

