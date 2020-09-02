Contests call for farmers to compete in yield, value

TOPEKA, Kan. — All soybean growers in Kansas are invited to participate in the 2020 Kansas Soybean Yield and Value Contests. As harvest progresses, those interested in competing may collect relevant records for one entry per field, and submit entries postmarked no later than Dec. 1.

“The contests are an incentive for farmers to maximize soybean yield and protein and oil contents,” says Sarah Lancaster, chair of the Kansas Soybean Association contest committee. “They also provide an opportunity to share production practices that achieve high levels of yield and value.”

Per yield contest rules, one entry per field is allowed. Eligible fields must consist of at least five contiguous acres as verified by the Farm Service Agency, GPS printout or manual measurement. A non-relative witness, either Kansas State Research and Extension (KSRE) personnel or a specified designee, must be present at harvest and should ensure that the combine grain hopper is empty prior to harvest. Official elevator-scale tickets with moisture percentage and foreign matter included must accompany entries to be considered.

Four categories – conventional-till dryland, no-till dryland, conventional-till irrigated and no-till irrigated – are considered for the contest, with dryland entries further divided into eight districts based on field location. A farmer may enter multiple categories.

The Kansas Soybean Commission provides monetary awards to yield contest winners. The highest dryland and irrigated yields in the contest each will receive a $1,000 award. If an entry surpasses the previous record of 104.14 bushels per acre, they could earn an additional $1,000. In each district, first place receives $300, second will earn $200, and third will receive $100. No-till on the Plains supplies additional awards in the no-till categories.

The value contest allows for one entry per individual and is a statewide contest that recognizes the top three contestants. Entries consist of a 20-ounce sample of seed sent to KSA; these samples are analyzed by Ag Processing Inc. for protein, oil and additional qualities to calculate a value.

Farmers are welcome to enter just the yield contest, just the value contest, or both. The results are shared at the Kansas Soybean Expo, which is scheduled for January 6, 2021.

Rule and entry information is available to interested individuals by visiting www.kansassoybeans.org/contests, calling the Kansas Soybean office at 877-KS-SOYBEAN/877-577-6923 or checking with local KSRE offices.