Corn Checkoff Funded Curriculum Filling the Virtual Learning Gap

With another school year drawing closer, many teachers and parents will be looking for solid, professional teaching materials that will lend themselves to a virtual classroom.

The National Corn Growers Association is offering a program called “Nourish the Future” which will meet state-learning guidelines. Nourish the Future is a national education initiative developed by science teachers for science teachers, with assistance from the NCGA. The goal is to inspire a network of educators to foster critical thinking, connect students to modern agriculture, and provide sound science-based resources to meet teachers’ and students’ needs in the classroom.

Agriculture is a vital partner in engaging students with STEM concepts in ways that directly and indirectly impact their lives. Nourish the Future will help kids learn just how science connects with agriculture. Not only does teaching ag-based curriculum in the science classroom inspire students to solve real-world science issues, reaching students is critical to address the job gap in agriculture-related careers, many of which are unfilled.

Through the curriculum, teachers and parents can get free hands-on lessons addressing current science topics. It also invests in teachers by helping them enhance their skills. More information is available at www.ncga.com.