Corn Cob Cans Arrive for Memorial Day | Friday Five | May 22, 2020

Busch Light’s popular corn cob cans have arrived just in time for Memorial Day celebrations.

The Memorial Day weekend is the second-highest period for beer sales.

PLUS celebrate Beef Month, Hamburger Month and Barbecue Month this weekend. It’s estimated that sales of meat and seafood over Memorial Day weekend reach $1.5 billion.

STORIES:

5) Aw, Schucks! Cob Cans Are Here!

4) Suns Out, Buns Out for Hot Dogs

3) Beef Month Beefs Up Memorial Day

2) Memorial Day Meats BBQ Month

1) Hit the Road to Socially Distance