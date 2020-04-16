COVID-19 impact on agriculture webinar series begins April 16

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics’ Farm and Ranch Management team will present a series of webinars focusing on COVID-19’s impact on agriculture in Nebraska.

The first webinar will be held on Thursday, April 16, at 3 p.m. CST. The presentation, “COVID-19 Economic Developments and U.S. Agriculture,” will be delivered by Nathan Kauffman, branch executive, vice president and economist with The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s Omaha branch.

“Prior to mid-February, many regions and industries appeared to be on solid economic footing with strong labor markets and steady investment activity,” Kauffman said. “In the weeks that followed, however, economic activity dropped sharply alongside developments related to COVID-19.”

The goal of this webinar is to share recent information on these developments and policy responses that have been implemented which will be relevant for businesses, communities and individuals in Nebraska.

Additional sessions are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Registration for the webinars is free and open to anyone until the start of each meeting at https://go.unl.edu/manage2020.