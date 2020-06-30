CPI, Gavilon Fertilizer to construct new liquid fertilizer plant in Hastings

A new liquid fertilizer plant will be built in Hastings, Nebraska.

Cooperative Producers, Inc., in partnership with Gavilon Fertilizer, plans to build the plant next to CPI’s current dry fertilizer plant in Hastings. According to CPI, construction will begin in July and finish in March 2021. Full-service operation is anticipated by spring of 2021.

CPI said the liquid plant will have the capacity to house 65,000 tons of liquid fertilizer and 525,000 gallons of bulk chemical. The facility will also feature 6 dedicated truck loading bays, 24/7 unmanned automated loading capabilities for bulk NPK, liquid blends, and chemical blends.

The facility will be used to load CPI sprayers and supply existing liquid fertilizer plants throughout their trade territory.

Gavilon plans to utilize the facility to provide service to the wholesale industry and broaden their product offerings to meet the needs of the local market.