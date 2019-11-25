Crop Progress Report Harvest Drudges On *AUDIO*

As of Sunday, Nov. 24, 16% of the corn crop and 6% of soybeans were still in the field, according to USDA NASS’ latest Crop Progress report released Monday.

It’s because of that delay in bringing in the last of the crops that NASS announced last week it will continue to issue its weekly Crop Progress reports beyond the originally scheduled end date of Nov. 25. The agency said in a news release that it will evaluate the harvest progress for all crops each week to determine how long to continue the report.

Nationwide, the corn harvest slowed again last week, moving ahead 8 percentage points to reach 84% complete as of Sunday, 12 percentage points behind the five-year average of 96%.

“That is the slowest pace since 68% was harvested on Nov. 22, 2009,” said DTN Senior Analyst Dana Mantini. “North Dakota was only 30% harvested versus 23% last week, Michigan moved from 39% to 56%, Wisconsin rose from 44% to 57% and South Dakota went from 53% to 68% planted. Iowa is 86% and Illinois is 88% harvested.”

Soybean harvest also slowed last week, inching ahead only 3 percentage points to reach 94% as of Sunday. That was 3 percentage points behind the five-year average of 97%.

“The current soybean harvest progress is tied with both Nov. 22, 2009, and Nov. 24, 2018, as the slowest,” Mantini said. “Michigan and Wisconsin are the slowest, with soybean harvest at 80% and 82% done compared to averages of 94% and 97%, respectively. Illinois and Indiana are 95% and 94% done, while Iowa is 97% harvested.”

Winter wheat emerged was estimated at 87% as of Sunday, still 3 percentage points behind the five-year average of 90%. Winter wheat condition held steady at 52% good to excellent. That was slightly below last year’s good-to-excellent rating at the same time of 55%.

Sorghum harvested reached 97%, ahead of the five-year average of 92%. Cotton harvested was estimated at 78%, also ahead of the average pace of 74%.

To view the weekly crop progress report visit: https://usda.library.cornell.edu/concern/publications/8336h188j

Clay Patton has the audio report here:

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Harvested 84 76 93 96 Soybeans Harvested 94 91 94 97 Winter Wheat Emerged 87 83 85 90 Cotton Harvested 78 68 68 74 Sorghum Harvested 97 93 88 92

National Crop Condition Summary (VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Winter Wheat 4 10 34 41 11 4 10 34 41 11 3 10 32 45 10

