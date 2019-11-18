Corn harvested was 76% and soybeans harvested was 91% as of Sunday, Nov. 17, according to this week’s USDA NASS Crop Progress report.
Winter wheat was 95% planted, 83% emerged and was rated 52% in good-to-excellent condition.
To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/….
|National Crop Progress Summary
|This
|Last
|Last
|5-Year
|Week
|Week
|Year
|Avg.
|Corn Harvested
|76
|66
|89
|92
|Soybeans Harvested
|91
|85
|91
|95
|Winter Wheat Planted
|95
|92
|92
|95
|Winter Wheat Emerged
|83
|78
|80
|86
|Cotton Harvested
|68
|62
|58
|66
|Sorghum Harvested
|93
|88
|79
|87
**
|National Crop Condition Summary
|(VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|Winter Wheat
|4
|10
|34
|41
|11
|3
|10
|33
|43
|11
|2
|9
|33
|46
|10
**
|National Soil Moisture Condition – 48 States
|(VS = Very Short; SH = Short; AD = Adequate; SR = Surplus)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|VS
|SH
|AD
|SR
|Topsoil Moisture
|5
|13
|65
|17
|4
|12
|66
|18
|3
|7
|68
|22
|Subsoil Moisture
|5
|14
|66
|15
|5
|14
|66
|15
|5
|10
|67
|18