Day 5, Kansas Wheat Harvest Report

This is day 5 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association.

Stephanie Bell from Skyland Grain, Hugoton, in Stevens County, reports that the area is about 75% done with harvest, with mostly irrigated fields remaining. Harvest has been running smoothly and they expect to be done by the end of the week. She said yields have been better than expected. Test weight is averaging 61 pounds per bushel, and proteins are ranging from 11-12%. Acres in the area are down from last year.

Roger Rohr, who farms in Seward County, said his harvest began on June 13 and he has about three days left. Yields have been better than expected, averaging about 50 bushels per acre. He did have some freeze damage with heads not fully filled. While he had fewer acres of wheat this year, he expects to plant more this fall.

Ernie Theilen, OK Coop Grain Co, Kiowa, in Barber County, reports that they took in their first load on June 7 and that the area is about 90% complete. Yields have been really good this year; most have been above average. He attributes this to the overall growing season, newer varieties and good grain fill weather. While proteins have been slightly lower than average, some of the later wheat they received had higher proteins than earlier wheat. This year’s crop has been really exceptional and had above average test weights.

Randy Fritzemeier who farms in Stafford County, reports that he began harvest on June 16. Harvest has been really good for him so far, with above average yields, ranging from 40 to 70 bushels per acre. He has about a week to 10 days of harvest remaining, and says he may be one of the earlier people in the county to find wheat that is dry enough to cut.

“Some people can’t find any dry wheat,” he said. He planted the Kansas Wheat Alliance varieties Zenda and Larry this year, and they are performing well for him.

“We received moisture at the right times and cool weather for grain fill,” he said. “And, no mud holes this year.”

The 2020 Harvest Report is brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association. To follow along with harvest updates on Twitter, use # wheatharvest20. Tag us at @kansaswheat on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to share your harvest story and photos.