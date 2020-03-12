Department of Education cancels student conferences amid Coronavirus pandemic

The State Leadership Conferences/Conventions for DECA, Educators Rising, FBLA, FCCLA, FFA, HOSA, and SkillsUSA have been canceled.

The Nebraska Department of Education made it official on Thursday night in a tweet, citing the ongoing concern over the coronavirus.

“In light of current health concerns and precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all CTSO 2020 State Leadership Conferences/Conventions: DECA, Educators Rising, FBLA, FCCLA, FFA, HOSA, and SkillsUSA.”

There was no word given on if the conferences will be rescheduled.