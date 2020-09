On the latest edition of Fridays in the Field, Chabella Guzman shares an update from the panhandle of Nebraska.

In Sioux County, grower Paul Pieper has begun harvesting his dry bean fields. Pieper said the frost a few weeks ago stopped the growing process of his beans, prompting some farmers to disc up the fields. He also explained what he’s looking for when he harvests dry beans.

