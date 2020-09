Chad Moyer brings us the latest edition of Fridays in the Field, this time from northeast, Nebraska!

Chad visits with Nick Emanual, who grows corn and soybeans north of North Bend.

Topics discussed:

Drought conditions in northeast Nebraska

Crop response to lack of precipitation

Scheduling the final irrigation pass via pivot

Final preparation for harvest

