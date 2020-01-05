Early bird registration deadline for Women Managing the Farm is January 17

The early bird registration deadline for the Women Managing the Farm conference is coming up on January 17, 2020.

Breakout sessions have been added to the website at womenmanagingthefarm.com. Attendees can choose six of 30 breakout sessions on topics ranging from livestock management, financial options, farm succession planning, coping with stress, farm policy, crop marketing and many others.

The award-winning Women Managing the Farm conference is set for February 13-14, 2020, in Manhattan, Kansas. Since 2005, the event has brought together women farmers, rural business leaders and landowners. The Women Managing the Farm conference provides a supportive setting in which women can develop the skills, resources and knowledge needed for success in a competitive agricultural environment.

Registration for the conference is available at http://womenmanagingthefarm.com/registration, with an early bird rate of $150 available through January 17. After January 17, registration is $175.

Conference sessions are designed to keep women up-to-date on the latest advancements in agriculture and thriving within their rural communities. During the two-day conference, attendees select from presentations covering many topics, including farm finances, relationships and health, agricultural and estate law, crop production and marketing, management and more. Attendees also choose networking sessions tailored to the different roles women hold, such as agricultural partners and helpers, independent producers, absentee landowners, ag industry career women and business managers. An optional pre-conference workshop is still available on Wednesday, February 12. This tour includes stops at Hildebrand Farms Dairy near Junction City and Liquid Art Winery and Estate near Manhattan.

The 2020 conference will open Thursday morning with a dramatic presentation on farmland transition, performed by Lindsay Bauer, and created by Mary Swander, Poet Laureate for the state of Iowa and executive director for AgArts. Other general session presenters will include Dr. Chad Hart, ISU Associate Professor of Economics, who will discuss “Trade’s Impact on U.S. Agriculture;” and Lance Woodbury, a family business adviser who will lead a panel of experts discussing challenges in health and well-being. The two-day conference will wrap up with Vance Crowe, a communications consultant and story architect who will share how women in agriculture can use stories that deeply connect with listeners.

The Women Managing the Farm conference is sponsored by various agricultural organizations, including Kansas Farm Service Agency, Farm Credit Associations of Kansas, Kansas Soybean, Kansas Insurance, Inc., Kansas Farm Bureau, Kansas Wheat, USDA-National Resources Conservation Service, Kansas Corn and many others. More information about speakers, programs, exhibitors and registration can be found at the website, womenmanagingthefarm.com, or by calling 785-532-2560. Keep up-to-date with the latest Women Managing the Farm news through Facebook.com/WomenManagingtheFarm.