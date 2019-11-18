Educational program for cattlemen Nov. 21

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — The Lincoln County Cattlemen’s meeting for November will include educational programs from Nebraska Extension as part of West Central Cattlemen’s educational series. The Lincoln County Cattlemen’s meeting November 21 will start with a Social Hour at 5:30 sponsored by Western Nebraska Bank and a meal at 6:00 pm sponsored by Ed Sowders with Superior Livestock Auction. The educational program will follow the meal at 7:00 pm.

Topics for the program are:

“Benchmarking and Measuring Costs” – Have you ever wondered how your expenses compare with other cattle operations by Robert Tigner, Regional Economist, Nebraska Extension Educator

“Feeding for Cold Weather and Rebreeding” – How to adjust for cold weather conditions before calving by Randy Saner, Beef Systems, Nebraska Extension Educator

“Supporting the National Prescribe Burn Meeting” at the 2020 Great Plains Fire Summit in North Platte – Tucker Thompson, Scott Stout ( State President Burn Boss LCRA) and Brian Teeter (Pheasants Forever Burn Coordinator)

There is no cost to attend but pre-registration is required to plan for meal count. To preregister contact Lincoln Logan McPherson Extension Office at 308-532-2683 or Randy Saner at rsaner2@unl.edu or Levi Fischer at lfisher@equitableonline.com or 530-9191 by Tuesday, November 19.