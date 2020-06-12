class="post-template-default single single-post postid-467000 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Ep. 4: Storm overturns pivots, as “roller coaster” year continues | Fridays in the Field with FNBO

BY RRN Staff | June 12, 2020
EPISODE 4: Chad Moyer brings us the latest edition of Fridays in the Field, this time from North Bend, Nebraska!

Chad visits with father/son duo Chuck and Nike Emanual, who grow corn and soybeans on about 2,000 acres.

Topics covered:
– 2019 flooding cleanup continued into 2020
– Growing season described as a “rollercoaster”
– Recent storm causes damage in the area, including serval pivots that overturned

