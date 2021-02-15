EWC Vet Tech Club Honors Dr. Edwin C. Bittner

Eastern Wyoming College Veterinary Technology Club recently made, decorated, and signed a sign as a way to publicly thank Dr. Edwin Bittner, Jr., for his donations to the Vet Tech Club and the Vet Tech Department. Dr. Bittner will retire with 20 and a half years of service to EWC at the end of this semester. Upon the announcement of his retirement, the club wanted to do something special for Dr. Bittner to let him know how much he is appreciated by the students and faculty.

Dr. Bittner has recently donated three registered Aberdeen Angus pregnant heifers to the Vet Tech Club in addition to other cattle that he has donated in the past. He has also provided care and pasture for the cattle over the summer months as well as semen and bulls. The Vet Tech students calve out the cattle and then sell the calves as a way of raising funds for their trips to national conferences.

The club members appreciate the little things that Dr. Bittner does for students that include, bringing cookies to club activities, randomly bringing cookies and donuts to classes for all the Vet Tech students to enjoy, allowing students to take trips to his place to work on his cattle for labs, supplying chickens for labs and vaccinating animals at vaccination clinics.