Export Exchange 2020 Scheduled For October

The U.S. Grains Council announced Export Exchange 2020 this week, scheduled for October 7-9. The event, sponsored by the U.S. Grains Council, Growth Energy and the Renewable Fuels Association, uniquely focuses on connecting international grain buyers with U.S. suppliers. Export Exchange 2020 will take place at the Loews Kansas City hotel in Kansas City, Missouri.

More than 200 international purchasers and end-users of U.S. coarse grains and related products are expected to join an estimated 300 U.S. producers, agribusinesses and representatives at the event. In addition to business-to-business meetings and an exhibit hall, the conference will address critical issues facing U.S. exports to build awareness of the benefits of U.S. corn, sorghum, distiller’s dried grains with solubles (DDGS) and other products.

The grain buyers from 35 countries who attended Export Exchange 2018 in Minneapolis reported purchasing approximately 2.1 million metric tons of coarse grains and co-products traded either at the conference or immediately before or after, valued at an estimated $403 million.