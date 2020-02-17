Extension offers crop scout training in March

Agricultural industry representatives and corn and soybean growers wanting to learn how to better manage corn and soybean pests should plan to attend the Nebraska Extension Crop Scout Training for Pest Managers on March 11. The workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Mead. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

This session is ideal for new employees preparing to take the Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) exam and serves as an excellent refresher course for experienced personnel. Sessions are taught by university representatives from subject matter departments. This training provides current, detailed instruction and is specifically designed to provide the knowledge, expertise and confidence necessary to fulfill the requirements for working as a crop scout in making control recommendations.

Topics include:

factors influencing the growth and development of corn and soybeans;

crop diseases and management

corn and soybean insect management;

weed control and herbicide management;

using a key to identify weed seedlings.

The free for this training is $165 with a resource book or $60 without a resource book. The optional resource book contains a variety of reference materials that are excellent resources for crop scouting professionals.

Pre-register to reserve your seat and to ensure workshop materials are available on the day of the training session. Fees include lunch, refreshment breaks, workshop materials and instruction manual. They do not include lodging. Certified Crop Advisor continuing education credits are available with 6 in pest management, 1 in crop management and .5 in fertility/nutrient management.

For more information and to register online, visit https://enrec.unl.edu/crop.