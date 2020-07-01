Extension to host webinar on forage production risk on Thursday

An upcoming Nebraska Extension webinar will provide an overview of resources available to mitigate weather risk for forage production as farmers prepare for the July 15 sign-up deadline for the USDA’s Annual Forage Insurance Plan.

“Insurance Tools for Managing Forage Production Risk” will be presented on Thursday at noon, by Jay Parsons, an extension farm and ranch management specialist and professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics. It is part of a weekly webinar series produced by the department’s extension Farm and Ranch Management team.

Soil moisture and precipitation present some of the biggest risks for the approximately 60 million acres of forage that are harvested each year in the U.S. Production can vary greatly from one season to the next, depending on the weather. The webinar will cover a number of risk management tools, with an emphasis on the Annual Forage Insurance Plan, which insures annual crops planted for use as livestock feed or fodder against low precipitation.

It will be held live on Zoom for approximately one hour, including time for questions from participants. Registration is open to everyone at https://go.unl.edu/manage2020. Additional information, a schedule of other upcoming webinars and recordings of all sessions in the webinar series are available as well.