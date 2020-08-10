Extension webinar on August WASDE report, grain marketing

A Nebraska Extension webinar scheduled for Thursday at noon will focus on the current market for corn and soybeans and discuss grain marketing strategies producers might use for the remainder of 2020.

The webinar, Marketing Corn and Soybeans After the August WASDE Report, will take an in-depth look at USDA’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report for August — the first one of this year to detail crop production data collected from farm operations and field observations. The monthly report summarizes current USDA information for several major commodities into a supply and demand balance sheet. Potential marketing strategies based on this new information will be discussed.

The webinar is part of an ongoing weekly series produced by the extension Farm and Ranch Management Team in the Department of Agricultural Economics. It will be held live on Zoom for approximately one hour, including time for questions from participants.

Registration is free and can be completed at farm.unl.edu/webinars.