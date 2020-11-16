Extension webinar to cover evaluation of risk management alternatives

A Nebraska Extension webinar on Thursday at noon will explore risk management tools available for ag producers, highlighting those from the RightRisk Education Team that assist managers in sifting through information and alternative management strategies.

Presenters include John Hewlett, ranch and farm management specialist at the University of Wyoming, and Jay Parsons, professor and farm and ranch management specialist in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics. Both are members of the national RightRisk Education Team, which has worked for nearly 20 years to develop tools to assist agricultural managers in their decision-making.

The webinar will explore the tools currently available and the general approach followed for each. Specific decision examples will be demonstrated, including a look at the effect that Livestock Risk Protection insurance can have on projected revenue.

It is presented as part of the Agricultural Economics Extension Farm and Ranch Management weekly series.

Registration is free at farm.unl.edu/webinars.