Farm Bill Education Meeting planned for Tuesday

Robert Tigner with Nebraska Extension and Randa May with Buffalo-Sherman County FSA will host a Farm Bill education meeting on Tuesday, December 17th at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in the Antelope Room of the Extension Building. Producers can pre-register for the meeting at farmbill.unl.edu.

The meeting will begin at 1:00pm and run until 4:00 pm. The meeting is designed to provide information to producers regarding the existing Agricultural Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage safety net programs, known as ARC and PLC, as well as the program enrollment decisions. All area producers are invited and encouraged to attend this free informational event.